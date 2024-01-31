Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

A new documentary about singer Celine Dion will take a closer look at her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome.

Amazon-MGM has been working on a feature-length documentary about the Canadian singer, after she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022. The film will span the course of an entire year, exploring how Dion has been affected by the condition.

Stiff person syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects both the brain and spinal cord.

In a statement, Dion said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis."

In an interview in December 2023, Dion's sister Claudette told 7 Jours that the singer "doesn’t have control over her muscles". She is, however, determined to return to the stage and sing once again.