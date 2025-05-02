Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Country pop trio Remember Monday will be representing the United Kingdom at this year’s Eurovision - here’s how you can watch the girl group live.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember Monday has announced a brand new UK headline tour for later this year. The band, made up of members Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, will head out on the ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’ Tour in mid-October, which will follow their appearance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The girls will take to the stage in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday, May 17 to represent the United Kingdom at the 69th contest. Remember Monday will perform their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened’ at the contest, lending the name of their Eurovision single to the new headline tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember Monday, who grew to fame on the 2019 series of The Voice, said: “‘We’re going on tour! We cannot wait to be hitting the road again, almost a year to the day that we started our very first sold out headline UK tour. Last year’s tour was the most fun we’d ever had, playing to new crowds in different cities and meeting everyone, so it feels so crazy to us that this time, we’re getting to play in even more cities, and even bigger, bucket list venues. We’re planning on bringing you all such a special show. See you in October!”

Country pop trio Remember Monday are representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 | Getty Images

The full list of UK & Ireland tour dates include:

October 16 - Limelight, Belfast

October 17 - Green Room, Dublin

October 19 - The Fleece, Bristol

October 20 - The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

October 21 - Chalk, Brighton

October 23 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

October 24 - Foundry, Sheffield

October 25 - Digital, Newcastle

October 27 - Gorilla, Manchester

October 28 - SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

October 30 - O2 Academy2, Liverpool

November 1 - Stylus, Leeds

November 2 - O2 Academy2, Birmingham

November 4 - The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich

November 5 - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

November 7 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

How to get tickets for Remember Monday UK & Ireland tour

Tickets for the above gigs will go on general sale from Friday, May 9 at 10am.

There will be multiple chances to grab your tickets early with pre-sales taking place. The artist presale will take place at 10am on Tuesday, May 6, with sign-up available from Friday, May 2 at 12pm.

O2 Priority presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday, May 7. The Live Nation/Local presale will take place at 10am on Thursday, May 8.