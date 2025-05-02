Eurovision act Remember Monday announce headline tour ahead of representing UK in Switzerland - dates and tickets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Remember Monday has announced a brand new UK headline tour for later this year. The band, made up of members Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, will head out on the ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’ Tour in mid-October, which will follow their appearance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
The girls will take to the stage in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday, May 17 to represent the United Kingdom at the 69th contest. Remember Monday will perform their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened’ at the contest, lending the name of their Eurovision single to the new headline tour.
Remember Monday, who grew to fame on the 2019 series of The Voice, said: “‘We’re going on tour! We cannot wait to be hitting the road again, almost a year to the day that we started our very first sold out headline UK tour. Last year’s tour was the most fun we’d ever had, playing to new crowds in different cities and meeting everyone, so it feels so crazy to us that this time, we’re getting to play in even more cities, and even bigger, bucket list venues. We’re planning on bringing you all such a special show. See you in October!”
The full list of UK & Ireland tour dates include:
- October 16 - Limelight, Belfast
- October 17 - Green Room, Dublin
- October 19 - The Fleece, Bristol
- October 20 - The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
- October 21 - Chalk, Brighton
- October 23 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
- October 24 - Foundry, Sheffield
- October 25 - Digital, Newcastle
- October 27 - Gorilla, Manchester
- October 28 - SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow
- October 30 - O2 Academy2, Liverpool
- November 1 - Stylus, Leeds
- November 2 - O2 Academy2, Birmingham
- November 4 - The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich
- November 5 - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
- November 7 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
How to get tickets for Remember Monday UK & Ireland tour
Tickets for the above gigs will go on general sale from Friday, May 9 at 10am.
There will be multiple chances to grab your tickets early with pre-sales taking place. The artist presale will take place at 10am on Tuesday, May 6, with sign-up available from Friday, May 2 at 12pm.
O2 Priority presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday, May 7. The Live Nation/Local presale will take place at 10am on Thursday, May 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.