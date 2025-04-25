Capital Summertime Ball 2025: What date will 'UK's biggest party' be, when will line-up be announced - when will tickets go on sale and how to get
Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be announcing who will be performing on Capital Breakfast from 7am on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April. You'll also be able to watch the guys on Global Player announce the line-up.
Capital’s Summertime Ball is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June. Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.
Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am. Last year was a sell-out event with huge artists taking to the stage.
Listed below are the artists that were involved last year.
- David Guetta
- Perrie
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Benson Boone
- Rudimental
- Jax Jones
- Bradley Simpson
- Caity Baser
- Raye
- Meghan Trainor
- Becky Hill
- Aitch
- Sugababes
- Ella Henderson
- Paul Russell
Doors open at 1pm, and the event goes on until around 9.30pm. Usually the music doesn’t start until around 3pm.
