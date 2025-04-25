Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning for 2025 for “another day of unmissable performances from your favourite pop stars.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be announcing who will be performing on Capital Breakfast from 7am on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April. You'll also be able to watch the guys on Global Player announce the line-up.

Capital’s Summertime Ball is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June. Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am. Last year was a sell-out event with huge artists taking to the stage.

Listed below are the artists that were involved last year.

Capital Summertime Ball is set to take place at Wembley Stadium. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Guetta

Perrie

Sabrina Carpenter

Benson Boone

Rudimental

Jax Jones

Bradley Simpson

Caity Baser

Raye

Meghan Trainor

Becky Hill

Aitch

Sugababes

Ella Henderson

Paul Russell

Doors open at 1pm, and the event goes on until around 9.30pm. Usually the music doesn’t start until around 3pm.