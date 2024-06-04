Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ongoing problems facing music festivals sponsored by Barclaycard continue this week as several more Latitude Festival artists follow CMAT and drop out of the event.

Latitude Festival 2024, due to take place from July 25 to July 28 2024 at Henham Park, is currently finding itself losing artists due to controversial links between one of its sponsors, Barclays and Barclaycard, and its investment in arms manufacturers known to provide weapons to Israel during its ongoing conflict with Gaza.

Barclays Bank has faced significant criticism and organized boycotts due to its financial investments in arms companies that supply military technology and weapons to Israel, such as allegedly General Dynamic and Elbit System to name two.

Over the weekend, CMAT announced that she would no longer be performing as part of the festival, following the lead made last month by Pillow Queens, who felt they could not in good faith perform at a festival that was “being funded by morally corrupt investors,” being Barclays and Barclaycard once again.

The move comes only a month after dozens of bands pulled out of Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival, which was also sponsored by Barclaycard, and with several festivals coming up still supported by the banking institution, we very may well see more acts pulling out at later events.

What acts have confirmed they won’t be performing at Latitude Festival 2024?

Alongside Pillow Queens and CMAT, Mui Zyu and Georgia Ruth have all posted statements cancelling their performances at the Suffolk festival. In their statement, Zyu revealed “I am pulling out of Latitude Festival. The festival is sponsored by Barclays who are continuing to profit from the genocide in Palestine.”

“As a small artist this may not have much impact on the festival, but if others join it can. If you are planning to attend the festival please consider using your voice as a customer to speak out against your money going towards a genocide.”

Georgia Ruth also made a public statement about their withdrawal, stating “I was inspired by the effective boycott of Hay Festival this week by participating authors, which led directly to Baillie Gifford being dropped as main sponsor. We can make a difference; festivals can make meaningful change. I urge Latitude to cut financial ties with Barclaycard.”

What other music festivals have a sponsorship deal with Barclaycard?

Quite a few events have Barclaycard as an official sponsor of their events, so if you’re undertaking your due diligence this year, the following events also have involvement from the banking institute, according to Barclaycard Entertainment’s website.