Tool’s long-awaited return to the United Kingdom has yet to disappoint - how was their performance at Manchester’s AO Arena and what did they perform?

Long have I joked that it wasn’t prog-metal luminaries Tool that I had a problem with, but a certain type of Tool fans growing up in New Zealand; but Saturday night at Manchester’s AO Arena, instead of being informed what the “Fibonacci Sequence” was aggressively, instead I felt like I was amongst a fandom akin to the likes of The Grateful Dead or Phish.

That’s always been one of the intriguing parts of Messrs Keenan, Jones, Carey and Chancellor; the folklore behind the band, their imagery and their lyrics. Some might tell you at times they’re trolling listeners, while others will tell you there are deeper meanings and ideologies behind their messages.

For me though, it felt like I was watching my generation’s answer to the aforementioned The Grateful Dead, with us fans of the band sporting the incredible (if not slightly expensive) merchandise and offerings from the group much like I could imagine Deadheads did touring the US to see Jerry Garcia and company perform.

Opening act Night Verses had the unenviable task of opening for the Los Angeles titans. Still, the post-rock group rose to the challenge with the crowd receptive to the solid drumwork and jazzcore guitar elements. Well worth investigating in your spare time, and one to watch during the festival circuits very soon.

Explaining to the audience to put our phones away (or to quote Maynard James Keenan, “If you can’t have your phone in your pockets for two hours, you need to go see someone), Tool heroically took to the stage, with a mix of tracks from their most recent album “Fear Innoculum,” while surprisingly delving more into the “10,000 Days” and “Ænima” catalogue than “Undertow” or “Lateralus.”

But to be greeted with the stunning performance behind the band was something to behold; we were told during our orders to put our phones away to let go, enjoy the experience and enjoy the journey.

An incredible laser show that followed songs such as “Pneuma” and “The Grudge,” with giant video screens featuring imagery you’ve come to know and love from the group throughout their careers - including the now iconic works of Alex Grey - showered the audience, as we basked in the glow of the “trip” unfolding in front of us.

The band have shown no signs of ageing either; Danny Carey’s drum solo highlighted why he is considered a drummer’s drummer, meticulously driving the songs with his mathematical precision while taking a moment to have a drum/modular synthesiser solo leading into “Chocolate Chip Trip” after intermission, while Maynard’s vocals might not, at this point, stand the tests of “Sober” and “Prison Sex” night in, night out - he’s 60 now and been doing this for a while - but he still commands the attention of the audience vocally while hiding amongst the shadowy parts of the stage either side of the drum riser.

While we all expected “Stinkfist” to close the show, which they had done so previously on the UK tour, instead we were treated to another cut from that album, “Ænema,” referencing the late, great Bill Hicks, with its thunderous chorus telling the listener to learn to swim and to see us in “Arizona Bay.” At this point, we were allowed to take our phones out and take photos of the group, “but none of that flash s**t, that s**t is stupid, there’s already enough light,” Maynard reminds us.

It was a happening; as contrived as that sounds it is one of the best ways to sum up Tool’s performance in Manchester. To be liberated from the trappings of modern life, where a gig is viewed through the lens of a mobile phone has almost become the norm, led to what I felt is an ease to let go and enjoy the show.

Tool continued their UK tour last weekend (June 1 2024) with a thunderous performance at Manchester's AO Arena. NationalWorld's Benjamin Jackson reviews the show and it's "no phone" policy (Credit: Provided)

No concerns if you wanted to “vibe” with the music in question, if you wanted to let go and dance to both the music and the psychedelic stage show that took place. I could imagine that this is what the psychedelica movement experienced during its first wave of “happenings”, feeling the music and sharing the experience. No judgements, no cares in the world - no concerns you’re going to end up in a mocking viral TikTok video.

Which is why I hate to keep harping on about Jerry Garcia, but given the dedicated fan following, the folklore, the incredible (if not expensive) merchandise that has almost become art collector items these days - yeah, they’re our generation’s Grateful Dead, aren’t they?

Sorry, they're our generation’s prog metal version of The Grateful Dead, though those who would like to chip in with a King Crimson reference here and there, we’re not averse to that either. London fans, you’re in for one hell of an experience Monday evening.

