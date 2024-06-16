Capital Summertime Ball 2024: how can you watch at home and concert start time?
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is another incredible line-up for the fans who were lucky enough to get tickets. Sabrina Carpenter, David Guetta, Raye, Meghan Trainor and more will be performing at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (16 June).
Tickets for the show have sold out, Capital FM have confirmed. If you were unable to get your hands on them, you might be wondering if you can follow along from home.
Summertime Ball has been held in London since 2009. The first year was held at the Emirates Stadium but it has taken place at Wembley from 2010 onwards - except for 2020 and 2021 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Can you watch Summertime Ball at home?
Capital FM have confirmed that fans who were unable to get tickets can watch the mini-festival from the comfort of their own homes. The whole concert will be live-streamed on the Global Player - either through the app or online.
The show is also being livestreamed on TikTok, simply go to Capital’s account on the social media app. And of course, Summertime Ball will be live on Capital FM with radio coverage starting at 9am.
Highlights from the concert will also be shown on ITV1, ITX and STV next Sunday (23 June). If you want to catch-up or just relive your favourite performances, coverage starts on ITV at 6.30pm next week.
What time does Summertime Ball stream start?
Capital FM has confirmed that the Global Player stream will go live from 3pm today (16 June).
Who is on the line-up for Summertime Ball 24?
- David Guetta
- Perrie
- Jax Jones
- Bradley Simpson
- Benson Boone
- Caity Baser
- Rudimental
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Meghan Trainor
- Aitch
- Ella Henderson
- Paul Russell
- Becky Hill
- Sugababes
- RAYE
Are you planning to watch Summertime Ball on Sunday afternoon/ evening? To get you excited, Capital has an interview with Perrie about her past experiences at the concert on its YouTube channel - here.
