Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ed Sheeran has announced a series of homecoming gigs at Ipswich Town Football Club's Portman Road stadium.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheeran, who is a minority stakeholder at the football club, announced he will play three shows at the stadium on 11, 12 and 13 July. It comes as he announced his new album Play would be released in September.

Sheeran said on social media, external after the announcement it had always been a "dream" to play Portman Road. He said: "I play all around the world, in such amazing stadiums, but nothing means as much as this one here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Sheeran has announced a series of homecoming gigs at Ipswich Town Football Club's Portman Road stadium. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“This really is a true homecoming, and is three nights only. It'll be such a special weekend of shows, with a killer line up." Fans will be able to gain access to a pre-sale at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday for the shows before general sale begins Friday at 10:00.

Sheeran will supported by Myles Smith and Tori Kelly on 11 July. The following night will be supported by Busted and Dylan before the final show will have James Blunt and Maisie Peters supporting.

Ipswich Town began teasing the news on Thursday night with a few images of a play symbol on the football club's logo. It had been projected on to the side of Portman Road as well as the Orwell Bridge.