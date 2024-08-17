Ipswich Ed Sheeran: Music superstar hands out pies and autographs to football fans at Ipswich Town's match against Liverpool

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

4 minutes ago
Music superstar Ed Sheeran was spotted handing out pies and autographs to football fans ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash against Liverpool.

The award-winning star paid a visit to Ipswich Town today (Saturday 17 August) ahead of the team's first match since promotion back to the Premier League. Suffolk-boy Sheeran recently bought a minority stake in his beloved club and sponsors the team's shirts.

As part of the deal, Sheeran will receive perks such as the long-term use of his own personalised executive box at the team's Portman Road stadium. The star made his own announcement about the deal by posting a video on Instagram of himself driving a tractor through a field to celebrate.

Music superstar Ed Sheeran was spotted handing out pies and autographs to football fans ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash against Liverpool. (Photo: Ian West/PA Media Assignments) | Ian West/PA Media Assignments

Sheeran, who grew up in nearby Framlingham and has been a lifelong supporter of the Suffolk club, said he was "really excited" by the move. He added: "It's any football fan's dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

He left the game at half-time today ahead of his performance in Belgrade, Serbia, tonight. The match eventually ending 0-2 to Liverpool.

The lifelong fan has long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road, but has not join the club's board. Before kick-off, Town fans from across the world sent the players their well-wishes, with the club back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

