The deal was just as the opening curtain raised on the Premier League season and Tottenham completed the signing of Wilson Odobert from Burnley.

The 19-year-old forward has agreed a contract until 2029 and will wear the number 28 shirt at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou’s team moved for Odobert after an encouraging debut campaign in England. Odobert made 32 appearances and scored four goals for Burnley after a move from Troyes, but was unable to keep them in the Premier League.

The French winger will now swap the Clarets’ promotion bid in the Sky Bet Championship for life back in the top flight at Tottenham, who will also compete in the Europa League this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s 19-year-old forward Jamie Donley has joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan, having signed a new deal at Spurs until 2029.

Newly-promoted Ipswich have bolstered their attack ahead of the season opener at home to Liverpool with the signing of Blackburn striker Sam Szmodics, who has has joined for a reported initial £9million fee on a four-year contract.

“There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League,” the 28-year-old, who scored 33 goals last season, told TownTV.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day.

“There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.”

Szmodics said he spoke to Blackburn team-mate Lewis Travis, who spent last season on loan at Portman Road, and was given a glowing recommendation of new boss Kieran McKenna.

“His arrival gives us another really versatile forward player who can operate in different roles and systems, giving us a big goal threat and plenty of other qualities to add to the team,” said McKenna.

Southampton have signed forward Cameron Archer from Aston Villa and he will travel with the squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Archer, who has agreed a four-year deal, had loan spells with Championship clubs Preston and Middlesbrough while at Villa, before heading to Sheffield United.

He scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Blades and then re-signed for Villa earlier this year.

“I just want to keep scoring goals and improve myself as a player, and I don’t think there’s a better place to do that than with Southampton,” Archer told Saints’ official website.

“I feel fit and ready, raring to go and get out on the pitch.”

Saints have also signed Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on a season-long loan.

Nottingham Forest announced the signing of Paraguay international Roman Sosa.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal following his move from Argentinian side Talleres.

Championship promotion-hopefuls Middlesbrough bolstered their attack with the signing of forward Tommy Conway on a four-year contract.

The Scotland international, 22, scored 12 goals for Bristol City last season.

The Robins eased the blow of Conway’s departure by announcing the return of midfielder Scott Twine, who joins from Burnley on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old had a spell on loan at Ashton Gate last season, scoring twice in 10 matches, and now returns to link up with manager Liam Manning for a third time.