Mauricio Pochettino, the highly decorated Argentine manager, has taken a role as manager of the USA national football team.

Aged 52, he has managed numerous clubs, making his resume something impressive. From the likes of Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino has the experience from big clubs to enhance the USA national team and lead them to success.

Having snubbed the England job - which he had been rumoured to take - here’s how Pochettino has performed in his previous managerial roles.

Southampton 2013-2014

The Southampton move was something incredible for Pochettino, marking the first move into the Premier league for him. The move proved tricky for Southampton’s fans, having faith in Adkin’s with him just being replaced by Pochettino.

Not only did Pochettino bring new life to Southampton’s game as an upcoming manager who hadn’t made his name know yet, he also led his team to beat the big clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City.

Yet, following this successful season which saw Southampton as a true Premier League side, Pochettino was scouted for spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur 2014-2019

Joining spurs in the 2014/15 season, Pochettino had his name already consolidated, taking over as manager from Tim Sherwood. In his first managerial season at Spurs, Pochettino guided them to finish fifth, a solid position for a new manager.

Yet, his class was truly shown in the next season where Spurs were viewed as a true challenger for the premier leagues title.

Pochettino’s consistency was key, something unrecognisable for the spurs. The next few seasons were iconic, finishing far up in the table, and even making it to a champions league final, taking a soul crushing loss to Liverpool.

PSG 2021-2022

Already having a deep history where he captained PSG in his player days, Pochettino returned back to manage for a season. Whilst Pochettino led Paris Saint Germain to win Ligue 1, he failed to lead PSG to win the champions league trophy, failing to beat Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Lasting only 18 months at PSG, Pochettino was fired from the job. Sources claimed he didn’t have a good connection with their sporting director, alongside the added pressure of the role which many managers have failed with before.

Chelsea 2023-2024

It’s safe to say that Pochettino’s move to Chelsea was far from successful, being worse than the likes of his tenure at PSG. He appeared to struggle around the mid season, gaining a fair few losses, with some media outlets describing him as the next ‘Graham Potter’, who departed not too long after losses.

Yet, the Argentine was still effective in ensuring a top 6 finish, alongside gaining Conference League qualification for the club.