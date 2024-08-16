Getty Images

A roundup of the latest summer transfer rumours for Manchester United ahead of their Premier League opener.

Manchester United have focused the majority of their summer transfer window on bolstering their defensive options, with former Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui the latest to come through the door.

There is still time left for deals to unfold, both incoming and outgoings, so let’s take a look at the latest rumours to emerge as we look ahead to the opening weekend of Premier League action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea ‘prepared to offer’ for Man United star

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea have not been shy on the summer transfer window and have enjoyed a fruitful spending spree so far, while also signing off on some departures of their own. However, this certainly doesn’t look like the end of their action just yet.

The Blues remain active on the market and have set their sights on another potential Premier League swoop. According to fussball.news, the exit-linked Jadon Sancho has appeared on the radar and Chelsea are ‘prepared to offer’ Manchester United a deal for his signature.

The report claims that Enzo Maresca’s side are willing to table the proposal of a transfer fee plus two academy players in order to acquire Sancho. The view then would be to reportedly loan Sancho out, with the obligation to buy and pay his entire salary.

Sancho’s former status of being totally frozen out by Erik ten Hag has improved but he is still linked with a move away from Old Trafford, having managed just 12 goals in sporadic appearances since he arrived at the club in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United ‘in constant talks’ over midfielder

United have been looking to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain but with time starting to run out, they have identified a backup option. According to AS, relayed via Sport Witness, Atalanta’s Éderson has been the subject of a few approaches this summer and the Red Devils are among those keen.

The report claims that United are in ‘constant talks with all parties’ involved over a potential deal for the Brazilian. He has been viewed as a second midfield option if talks with Ugarte do not come to fruition. However, they do face competition from Aston Villa, who recently sold Éderson’s compatriot to Juventus. Unai Emery ‘wishes’ to sign the 25-year-old to boost their upcoming run in the Champions League.