French forward Desire Doue has been heavily sought after this transfer season, grasping the attention of big clubs around the world.

Currently playing for Ligue 1 side Rennes, it’s looking likely that Doue will stay in France, despite being linked to Premier League sides Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he has already travelled elsewhere in his country for a medical.

Having played for Rennes since the age of five, Doue’s talent has progressed to the next level, enabling him to be scouted by bigger clubs and test his limits. The Olympic silver medalist would be a great addition to any squad, showing young potential as the likes of Jude Bellingham.

Rennes midfielder Desire Doue. | LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

According to @PSG_report, the deal is set to be around €50m, and below €60m with add-ons. Whilst not yet knowing how Doue’s play style will link in to PSGs football, his versatility makes him an incredibly attractive asset to the squad, using him as a solid 10, or putting him on the wings to challenge the the back line.

His sheer pace mixed with ability and knowledge of how to beat the defensive line makes him a key player for any team, making it understandable why the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and multiple Premier League giants were interested in the rising star.

Yet, a move to PSG has led other bidders to relocate their plans, such as the rejected initial €35 m bid form Bayern Munich, then upped to a €55m bid plus bonuses. Whilst the teams bidding for Doue will be disheartened, it leaves Rennes in a difficult position to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes soon.

Yet, it will be difficult to get a player to match the same energy shown by the youngster.