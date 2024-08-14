Manuel Ugarte could sign for Manchester United this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

A ex-Premier League striker has urged Manchester United to avoid signing an Everton player.

Manchester United have led a successful summer transfer window so far. Players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have arrived at the club - who else are they looking to sign?

A PSG ace is ‘insisting’ on a move to the Red Devils - meanwhile, a former Premier League forward has urged United to avoid signing an Everton star.

Manuel Ugarte wants Manchester United move ‘a lot’

PSG superstar Manuel Ugarte is still a player on Manchester United’s wish list - and the player is reportedly ‘insisting’ on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who said: “Manuel Ugarte, insisting a lot for Man United move... as Paris Saint-Germain and Man Utd are still talking. Jorge Mendes leading negotiations with PSG open to selling Ugarte and United still keen. United need fee reduced or one more sale... or will go for cheaper option.”

Darren Bent advises Manchester United against signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Darren Bent feels that United should not make a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer - even though the former Sunderland man feels that he would be an ‘upgrade’ over the Red Devils’ current set of strikers.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Bent said: “I think it's probably an upgrade on what [they have]. On his day he's unplayable," Bent went on. "On his day, when he's fit and firing, he's unplayable. He's big, he's strong. He's good in the air. When he is at it, no one's out jumping him. He's one of the best in the air. Like he's, when he's confident, he's there. Under Ancelotti at times he was unplayable. Under Ancelotti that season, right?”

However, Bent also said: “But the guy just doesn't play enough games. There's not a sustained amount of time where he can stay fit. Still, for Manchester United, I'd go, you need to go to another level if you want to get back to where Man United should be. But no, not for Man United, no.”