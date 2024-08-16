Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After what feels like an eternity, the Premier League is finally back.

We’ve still had a busy summer of matches, with the Euros, Copa America and even the Olympics all on our screens - but it’s time to get back to the all-important business of club football.

Last season saw Manchester City and Arsenal take the title fight to the very final day, with the former emerging as champions. But will Man City be able to hold onto their crown, or is it time for a new era of dominance?

The first game of the season can often set the tone for a lot of teams - here’s how we think the opening set of fixtures will pan out.

Manchester United v Fulham: 1-1 (Aug 16, 8pm)

Manchester United have strengthened their squad massively over the summer, with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro brought in to sure up the defence, and Joshua Zirkzee adding to the Red Devils’ attack. But goals were few and far between for Eric ten Hag’s side last season, and the final third was where they struggled the most.

By contrast, Fulham ended last season with a strong run of games, and the addition of ex-Arsenal man Emile Smith Rowe will give extra dimension to their attack. His link-up play with Muniz could be crucial for them this season.

Ipswich v Liverpool: 0-3 (Aug 17, 12.30pm)

Jeez... talk about a baptism of fire.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town are aguably the weakest of the three teams coming up from the Championship. Although they have made great strides to improve their squad, there aren’t many worse teams to come up against in the opening game of the season.

While talk continues to circulate around Mohamed Salah’s future, he is the grim reaper of gameweek one - Ipswich will do well to try and slow him down, but a couple of goal contributions from the Egyptian seem inevitable.

Arsenal v Wolves: 2-0 (Aug 17, 3pm)

The Gunners were fighting for the Premier League title last season, and I imagine this year will be no different. In fact, many pundits are tipping them to beat Manchester City this time around.

While Arsenal’s defence (the best in the league) is their strongest asset, Wolves have lost talismanic attacker Pedro Neto to Chelsea this summer, and I think that will hurt their forward line more than people currently realise.

Everton v Brighton: 0-0 (Aug 17, 3pm)

Under Sean Dyche, Everton have become a rock-solid defensive team - particularly when playing at home. While goals don’t exactly come freely for the Toffees, they are one of the best teams in the league at bolting down the hatches and turning their home turf into a fortress.

On the flip side, Brighton are renowned for their free-flowing, attacking style of football, so this match turns into a simple question... what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The answer is usually a 0-0 bore draw, so that’s what I’m going with here.

Newcastle v Southampton: 2-1 (Aug 17, 3pm)

While Southampton are only just back in the Premier League, they are no strangers to the top division, and practically have quality right across the pitch. Manager Russell Martin has also insisted that the Saints will not simply park the bus against stronger opposition - he wants his side to go for glory, no matter how many goals they concede.

But Newcastle, while their defence was poor in the latter stages of last season, have (almost) their entire squad back to full fitness. Striker Alexander Isak scores goals for fun, but with Southampton promising to give it the good ol’ fashioned try, I can see them coming away with a goal.

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth: 1-0 (Aug 17, 3pm)

Oh boy, this one hurts to write.

As a Bournemouth fan, I’m trying my absolute hardest to see the forest for the trees (if you’ll pardon the pun), but losing Dominic Solanke to Tottenham is a bigger loss to the Cherries than most appreciate. Yes, the signing of Brazilian forward Evanilson to replace him is exciting in principle - as a £40m club record signing should be - and he did scored 25 goals last season, but that was for Porto. He’s an unproven quantity in the Premier League and while I have no doubt Iraola will get the best out of him, there will almost certainly be some sort of adjustment period.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will start the season on the front foot, having kept their most valuable players like Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood, and I think we’ll have at least one goal on our hands here.

West Ham v Aston Villa: 2-2 (Aug 17, 5.30pm)

I reckon this one is going to be an absolute banger.

West Ham have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market this summer, recruiting the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todio - all of whom will presumably slot straight into their starting line-up. It’s a far stronger squad this season and I fully anticipate Julen Lopetegui’s side to be pushing for a top six finish.

Aston Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season, and have also been conducting shrewd business, strengthening their starting XI with the likes of Amadou Onana and left-back Ian Maatsen. Ollie Watkins was firing on all cylinders for England in the Euros - and it’s hoped his incredible run of form will continue.

Brentford v Crystal Palace: 0-0 (Aug 18, 2pm)

This one is probably the hardest fixture to call - so I’m going with the safe option. Crystal Palace’s attack was somewhat of a revelation last season, with Eze, Mateta and Olise making a formidable front three. But the latter has since left for Bayern Munich, and a question remains over the team as to how they will cope with his departure.

Both teams have a solid defensive line, but a question mark remains over how Palace with fare without Olise. Meanwhile, following a solid Euros campaign - Thomas Frank is unsure as to whether target man Ivan Toney will feature in the first game of the season.

Chelsea v Man City: 1-4 (Aug 18, 4.30pm)

Brace yourself, Chelsea fans - I’m not going easy on them.

What in the name of all that’s holy are Chelsea playing at right now? They’ve brought in so many different players, from Pedro Neto to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. They have more than 40 players on their wage bill now, and I think that creates a rather unique problem.

How can new manager Enzo Maresca confidently say he knows his best starting XI? The team has bloated beyond belief and he’s only just taken the reins this summer.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Man City might have lost Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, but signing Savinho is a solid replacement. I think Man City will come out swinging - and it just so happens that the Blues stand in their way.

Leicester v Tottenham: 0-1 (Aug 19, 8pm)

Monday night football is something we all look forward to - like a mignardise at the end of a meal, it’s the perfect follow-up to a weekend of football. Nice to see Leicester back in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham have bolstered their attacking line-up with Dominic Solanke, and I think he’ll make an immediate impact. Leicester will give Spurs a good game, though.