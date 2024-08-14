Arsenal have been linked with a move for Marco Verratti. | AFP via Getty Images

A former PSG midfielder could sign for Arsenal this summer, but they aren’t the only Premier League club in the race.

After one of the most exciting summer transfer windows in Arsenal’s history in 2023, the 2024 window has been relatively conservative. The Gunners’ marquee signing thus far has been Riccardo Califiori - can they push any other deals over the line before transfer deadline day on August 30?

A former PSG ace has been ‘offered’ to Arsenal and a host of other clubs by a team who currently play in the Qatari league - meanwhile, an ex-Gunners shot stopper has had his contract terminated by his now former club and is available as a free agent as things stand.

Marco Verratti ‘offered’ to Arsenal by Al-Arabi

Marco Verratti has just one year left on his contract at Qatari club Al-Arabi. As such, rather than lose him on a free transfer, his services have been touted to a number of clubs, with Arsenal being among them.

This is according to a recent report from Graeme Bailey over at HITC. Arsenal are not the only Premier League club who Verratti has been touted to - Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also thought to be in the mix. As such, if the Gunners choose to pursue a move for the former Italian international, they could have a serious fight on their hands.

Wojciech Szczesny has contract terminated by Juventus

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has left Juventus after his contract with the Old Lady was terminated. Now, the Polish international’s future is in question - at the age of 34, it is unclear as to whether he will hang up his boots or not.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano. Szczesny made 200 Serie A appearances during his time at Juventus - meanwhile, he played in 132 Premier League games for Arsenal between the years of 2009 and 2017.