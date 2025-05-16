Eurovision 2025: Who is in the final? Full list of qualifiers and countries competing - plus running order confirmed

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

16th May 2025, 10:40am
The finalists for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 have been confirmed.

After two semi-finals, 26 countries have confirmed their place in the grand final of Eurovision 2025. The event, now in its 69th year, is being hosted in Basel, Switzerland this year after Nemo’s win in 2024 with their song The Code.

Excitement is high heading into the final, packed with soaring ballads, pulsing dance tracks, and the weird and wonderful that Eurovision has come to be loved for. With the trophy within grasp for the soon-to-be-chosen winner, here’s a look at who made the final, as well as the running order on the night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The 26 countries competing in the Eurovision grand final on Saturday have been confirmedplaceholder image
The 26 countries competing in the Eurovision grand final on Saturday have been confirmed | Corinne Cumming/EBU

Who is in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

26 countries will compete in the grand final of Eurovision. Following last night’s second semi-final where the last 10 spots were claimed, producers confirmed the running order for the show on Saturday.

The running order for the countries and acts competing in this year’s Eurovision final is:

  1. Norway: Kyle Alessandro - Lighter
  2. Luxembourg: Laura Thorn - La poupée monte le son
  3. Estonia: Tommy Cash - Espresso Macchiato
  4. Israel: Yuval Raphael - New Day Will Rise
  5. Lithuania: Katarsis - Tavo akys
  6. Spain: Melody - Esa diva
  7. Ukraine: Ziferblat - Bird of Pray
  8. United Kingdom: Remember Monday - What the Hell Just Happened?
  9. Austria: JJ - Wasted Love
  10. Iceland: Væb - Róa
  11. Latvia: Tautumeitas - Bur man laimi
  12. Netherlands: Claude - C'est la vie
  13. Finland: Erika Vikman - Ich komme
  14. Italy: Lucio Corsi - Volevo essere un duro
  15. Poland: Justyna Steczkowska - Gaja
  16. Germany: Abor & Tynna - Baller
  17. Greece: Klavdia - Asteromata
  18. Armenia: Parg - Survivor
  19. Switzerland: Zoë Më - Voyage
  20. Malta: Miriana Conte - Serving
  21. Portugal: Napa - Deslocado
  22. Denmark: Sissal - Hallucination
  23. Sweden: KAJ - Bara bada bastu
  24. France: Louane - Maman
  25. San Marino: Gabry Ponte - Tutta l'Italia
  26. Albania: Shkodra Elektronike - Zjerm
Country-pop act Remember Monday are representing the United Kingdom at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.placeholder image
Country-pop act Remember Monday are representing the United Kingdom at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. | AFP via Getty Images

When is the Eurovision 2025 grand final?

The final will be broadcast live from 8pm in the UK on Saturday, May 17. The show will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with Graham Norton returning to deliver his characteristically quick quips in the commentary box.

There will also be a live radio broadcast on BBC Radio 2, hosted by semi-final commentators Scott Mills and Rylan Clark. The radio coverage will begin live at 8pm on Saturday evening.

Related topics:EurovisionBBC OneBBC Radio 2BBCSwitzerlandGraham NortonRylan ClarkMusic
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice