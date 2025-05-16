The finalists for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 have been confirmed.

After two semi-finals, 26 countries have confirmed their place in the grand final of Eurovision 2025. The event, now in its 69th year, is being hosted in Basel, Switzerland this year after Nemo’s win in 2024 with their song The Code.

Excitement is high heading into the final, packed with soaring ballads, pulsing dance tracks, and the weird and wonderful that Eurovision has come to be loved for. With the trophy within grasp for the soon-to-be-chosen winner, here’s a look at who made the final, as well as the running order on the night.

The 26 countries competing in the Eurovision grand final on Saturday have been confirmed | Corinne Cumming/EBU

Who is in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

26 countries will compete in the grand final of Eurovision. Following last night’s second semi-final where the last 10 spots were claimed, producers confirmed the running order for the show on Saturday.

The running order for the countries and acts competing in this year’s Eurovision final is:

Norway: Kyle Alessandro - Lighter Luxembourg: Laura Thorn - La poupée monte le son Estonia: Tommy Cash - Espresso Macchiato Israel: Yuval Raphael - New Day Will Rise Lithuania: Katarsis - Tavo akys Spain: Melody - Esa diva Ukraine: Ziferblat - Bird of Pray United Kingdom: Remember Monday - What the Hell Just Happened? Austria: JJ - Wasted Love Iceland: Væb - Róa Latvia: Tautumeitas - Bur man laimi Netherlands: Claude - C'est la vie Finland: Erika Vikman - Ich komme Italy: Lucio Corsi - Volevo essere un duro Poland: Justyna Steczkowska - Gaja Germany: Abor & Tynna - Baller Greece: Klavdia - Asteromata Armenia: Parg - Survivor Switzerland: Zoë Më - Voyage Malta: Miriana Conte - Serving Portugal: Napa - Deslocado Denmark: Sissal - Hallucination Sweden: KAJ - Bara bada bastu France: Louane - Maman San Marino: Gabry Ponte - Tutta l'Italia Albania: Shkodra Elektronike - Zjerm

Country-pop act Remember Monday are representing the United Kingdom at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. | AFP via Getty Images

When is the Eurovision 2025 grand final?

The final will be broadcast live from 8pm in the UK on Saturday, May 17. The show will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with Graham Norton returning to deliver his characteristically quick quips in the commentary box.

There will also be a live radio broadcast on BBC Radio 2, hosted by semi-final commentators Scott Mills and Rylan Clark. The radio coverage will begin live at 8pm on Saturday evening.