Australia is back again to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest, but why does the non-European country take part in the traditionally European competition?

Eurovision 2025 has kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, with countries competing to be crowned the winner of the 69th contest.

Australia returns to the fray this year, following their strong track record in the competition up until this point. While performances from Down Under have always thrilled Eurovision fans, some viewers are left scratching their heads over the inclusion of the country in the contest despite quite literally being on the other side of the world.

So why does Australia take part, who is performing for the country this year - and would Eurovision be heading to the southern hemisphere is Australia nab the win? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why does Australia take part in Eurovision?

Despite not being a European country, Australia has taken part in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2015. Australia is the only country in the contest which is not part of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Other non-geographically European countries such as Israel and Azerbaijan take part due to their membership to the EBU.

Australia was initially invited to take part in the 2015 contest as a one-off special to celebrate the event’s 60th anniversary. Bosses decided to invite Australia as part of the celebrations due to the high viewership, media interest and large fanbase in the country for the annual contest.

Dami represented Australia in 2016 and gave the country the highest placing yet. | AFP via Getty Images

After the country saw huge success in Eurovision 2015, Australia was invited to take part again as part of a five-year agreement. However, while their debut year saw them given an automatic space in the grand-final, avoiding the semi-final public votes, Australia entered the competition from 2016 onwards as a normal entrant. This means that Australia now has to take part in the semi-final stages to secure their place in the grand final.

Eurovision bosses seem to be impressed by Australia’s participations in the competition, first renewing their agreement in 2019 to continue until 2023. In 2023, Australian broadcaster SBS confirmed that it was in discussions with bosses about future participation - Australia has been a part of the line up ever since.

What would happen if Australia wins Eurovision?

The EBU has already said that if Australia ever wins the contest, a European co-host would hold the competition in their country the next year. This is due to contest rules that state that the event must be held in Europe.

As a result, SBS had previously tapped Germany’s broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) as a possible co-host. The BBC were planned as a back-up co-host in the case that NDR refused to host the event.

Go-Jo will represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

Australia has actually come close to winning the contest a handful of times. Their best finish saw Dami end in 2nd place with her song Sound Of Silence in 2016, eventually being beat by Ukraine.

Since then, the county has qualified for the final most years and has traditionally placed in the top 15 in the final leaderboards.

Australia failed to qualify for the final in 2024, marking the first time the country has not been a part of the grand final since their debut in 2015.

Who is representing Australia in Eurovision 2025?

This year, French-Australian pop singer Go-Jo will be competing on behalf of Australia. The singer will perform his song ‘Milkshake Man’ in the second live semi-final in Basel, hoping to book his place in Saturday’s final.

Go-Jo, whose real name is Matty Zambotto, said of his song: “The Milkshake Man’s purpose is to inspire people to embrace the loudest and proudest version of themselves, and I can’t think of a better place to share that message than the Eurovision stage!

“It’s an absolute dream come true to represent such a beautiful and diverse nation, and I've never been more excited to share my art and vision with the incredible Eurovision fans around the world!”