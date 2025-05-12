The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is upon us with acts from across the continent battling it out to be named this year’s winner.

This year’s contest takes place in Basel, Switzerland, with 37 countries in total competing to be crowned the new musical champion of Europe. We’ve already had the first live semi-final, and now with the second semi-final on the horizon this evening (May 15), we are just hours away from having the full list of finalists for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

But who has already qualified? And which countries were given an automatic place in the final? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sixteen countries have made it through to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 so far. | Alma Bengtsson/EBU

Who is in the final of Eurovision 2025?

Currently, there are only 16 countries confirmed for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Ten countries qualified for the final from the first live semi-final on Tuesday, May 13 - they join the six countries who were already given a spot in the grand final.

The confirmed finalists for Eurovision 2025 so far are:

Iceland

Poland

Estonia

Ukraine

Sweden

Portugal

Norway

San Marino

Albania

Netherlands

Switzerland

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

The UK's Eurovision 2025 act Remember Monday are among the confirmed finalists for this Saturday's grand final. | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

Switzerland were granted an automatic space in the final due to their win in 2024 and taking up hosting duties this year. The other five countries that have already qualified are known as the ‘Big 5’.

This is the name given to the group of countries which make the biggest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). As a result of this, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom are always granted a guaranteed spot in the final of the contest, bypassing the semi-final rounds.

Ten more countries from semi-final 2 will take the remaining spaces on Thursday (May 15). The countries taking part in semi-final 2 are:

Australia

Montenegro

Ireland

Latvia

Armenia

Austria

Greece

Lithuania

Malta

Georgia

Denmark

Czechia

Luxembourg

Israel

Serbia

Finland

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest 2025

The second semi-final will be available to watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Thursday, May 15. Semi-final coverage will be hosted by Scott MIlls and Rylan Clark. Radio coverage of the semi-finals will also be hosted on BBC Radio 2 by Sara Cox and Richie Anderson from 8pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 grand final will take place at 8pm on Saturday, May 17. The show will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with Graham Norton back in the commentary box.

BBC Radio 2 will also run radio coverage of the grand final from 8pm. Semi-final commentators Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will host the radio coverage.