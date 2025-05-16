Eurovision 2025: Who won semi-final 2? Full list of qualifiers who booked their place in final - who didn't get through?
Live from Basel in Switzerland, the Eurovision Song Contest returned to screens with a further 16 countries taking part in the second live semi-final of the week.
The second semi-final gave Eurovision fans a confirmed list of the acts and countries they will be watching in the grand final, which takes place on Saturday, May 17. Countries such as Finland, Australia, Malta and Austria took part in the second semi-final, hoping to grab one of the ten open spaces for the final.
Who qualified from Eurovision 2025 semi-final 2?
Ten more countries qualified from semi-final two, joining the 16 countries who had already booked their place in Saturday’s grand final. The 10 countries who made it through from semi-final 2 were:
There were six contestants who missed out on booking their space in the grand final. These countries were Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Georgia, Czechia and Serbia. Some fans were shocked that Australia’s Go-Jo missed out on a spot in the final, with the country only failing to qualify once during their 10 years in the competition. Ireland, which holds the join record for most win in the competition, was also a surprise no-qualifier for some fans.
The ten countries who qualified from semi-final 2 join the 16 countries who had already booked their place in the final. These countries were:
- Iceland
- Poland
- Estonia
- Ukraine
- Sweden
- Portugal
- Norway
- San Marino
- Albania
- The Netherlands
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- The United Kingdom
When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 grand final?
All countries will compete again in the grand final of Eurovision 2025. The final takes place at 8pm UK time on Saturday, May 17.
The show will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with commentary coming from Eurovision legend Graham Norton. Live radio coverage, hosted by Scott Mills and Rylan Clark, will air from 8pm on BBC Radio 2.