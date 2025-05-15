Remember Monday will take to the Eurovision stage for the very first time this evening with their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’.

The girl group are representing the United Kingdom at the annual music event, which this year is taking place in Basel, Switzerland. Eurovision fans and viewers will get their first glimpse of Remember Monday’s performance during the second semi-final on Thursday evening (May 15).

The group are a relatively unknown act to UK audiences, with Eurovision marking their biggest gig to date and launching them onto the global stage. But who are they - and do they stand a chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

Here’s everything you need to know about Remember Monday.

Who are Remember Monday?

Remember Monday is a country-pop girl group made up up three members - Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele. The girls formed after meeting at sixth form college in Farnborough, Hampshire, originally under the group name ‘Houston’. The name of the band eventually changed to Remember Monday as a nod to the free periods the girls would use to meet up and sing together while in school.

The girls were no stranger to the stage before their decision to unite as Remember Monday. Their stage credits include roles in productions such as Les Miserable, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and Matilda.

They cite acts such as Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Queen, Taylor Swift and Shania Twain as inspirations for the group’s sound, as well as their background in musical theatre.

Remember Monday’s most notable moment to date came when they competed in the 2019 series of The Voice. The girls were coached by judge Jennifer Hudson, who would go on to welcome the group ont her US chat show in 2024. Remember Monday were knocked out of The Voice in the Knockout stages.

What song is Remember Monday performing at Eurovision 2025?

Remember Monday were announced as the UK’s Eurovision act earlier this year. Their participation was accidently leaked by BBC Radio 1 presenters Nat O’Leary and Vicky Hawkesworth in early February when no official announcement had been made yet by the BBC.

The BBC confirmed that the country-pop act would be taking to the stage in Basel in a statement released in early March. It was also confirmed that they girl would be performing their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’ at the contest.

The song has been noted for its rapid genre and tempo changes throughout, with some critics lavishing praise on the harmonising vocals of Lauren, Holly-Anne, and Charlotte on the track. The song was released the same day that the Eurovision announcement was made by the BBC and peaked at number 95 on the UK charts.

Charlotte revealed that she was a Eurovision superfan, saying: “I am a huge Eurovision fan, I have been for as long as I can remember – it's kind of infamous as a Charlotte thing now. We always host Eurovision parties – everyone picks a country, they bring food and drink from that country, we go all out!”

As for what fans can expect to see on stage, she added: “We obviously want it to be a surprise on the night, but what we can say is that we are leaning into our musical theatre backgrounds that is for sure and we just hope that audiences love the staging and design as much as we do.”

Where are the UK in Eurovision 2025 odds?

At the time of writing, the UK is 17th favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, according to EurovisionWorld.com. This equates to around a 1% chance of winning the competition this year.

However, the song has been modestly rising in recent days - could Remember Monday’s semi-final preview performance see them shift in the odds?

Remember Monday’s first live Eurovision performance of ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’ will air during the second semi-final. The show will broadcast live from 8pm on Thursday, May 15 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Radio 2.