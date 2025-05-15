Analysts look over YouTube and Spotify data to determine who is making ‘bank’ ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final

The second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final is set to take place this evening (May 15 2025)

The lucky 10 are set to join the winners of the first semi-final, the ‘Big Five’ and Switzerland at this year’s Grand Final on May 17 2025.

But there have been a number of songs that have already ‘won,’ by virtue of their streaming royalties alone.

Who tops the list, and is this an indication what the results will be come the weekend?

It's foolish to think that a Eurovision Song Contest entry can't translate into chart or, in the 21st century, streaming success.

Ahead of this evening’s second Eurovision semi-final, several acts are already seeing a healthy number of streams for their entries in the lead-up to this weekend's Grand Final at St Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland.

It may seem like boasting, but thanks to CritiqueJeu, we can get a sense of who will be incredibly popular during the public vote on May 17, 2025, and, more importantly, which Eurovision song we'll be humming at work long after the extravaganza.

So, which acts are 'making bank' before the Eurovision Song Contest grand final, and where does Remember Monday rank on the list?

Methodology

What 15 songs that are competing at Eurovision 2025 are doing huge numbers of streaming services this year? | Canva/EBU

The researchers assessed the potential earnings of each of the 37 Eurovision 2025 entries by recording their Spotify play counts and main YouTube platform view counts as of May 13, 2025.

Using estimated European royalty rates of €0.0039 per Spotify play and €0.0014 per YouTube view, they calculated the potential royalties for each song's authors and subsequently ranked the entries from highest to lowest estimated earnings.

What Eurovision 2025 songs are making bank before the Grand Final?

Topping the estimated earnings chart is Sweden's KAJ with Bara Bada Bastu, boasting an impressive combined stream count of over 51 million, translating to a potential author earning over €174,000 (£146,603.)

They are followed closely by Italy's Lucio Corsi with Volevo essere un duro, whose strong Spotify performance pushes his estimated earnings to over €152,000 (£128,056) from nearly 40 million combined streams.

The Netherlands' Claude with C'est La Vie sits in third place, with over 20 million combined streams potentially earning its authors over €67,000 (£56,446) while San Marino's energetic entry, Tutta L'Italia by Gabry Ponte, has also resonated, securing a spot in the top five with over 15 million combined streams and an estimated €59,000 (£49,706) in earnings.

Rounding out the top five is Estonia's Tommy Cash with Espresso Macchiato, whose unique blend of rap and electro-swing has garnered over 18 million combined streams, potentially earning its creators over €58,000 (£48,863.)

Those curious where the UK’s entry, Remember Monday, placed on the list; they’re not last by any means, but with 4,685,895 total streams, it leaves them in 22nd place. By no means a ‘nul points’ for the group.

Eurovision 2025 Songs Making Bank - Top 15 (Estimated Author Earnings):

What Eurovision songs, either from this year’s selection or from previous years, do you find yourself returning to or adding to your streaming music playlists? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.