Theo James, who has starred in Netflix’s The Gentlemen and the second season of The White Lotus, could land the 007 crown.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation is growing that British actor Theo James could become the next James Bond. The actor, 40, wowed fans in Netflix’s The Gentlemen and also starred as Cameron Sullivan in the second season of The White Lotus.

Theo James has also set pulses racing thanks to starring in white briefs in a campaign for Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue fragrances. Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti is also featured in the campaign and the pair are seen enjoying a kiss in the advert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dolce & Gabbana ad can be viewed on their Instagram page and the caption read: “Back in Capri with the iconic fragrances that have defined over 25 years of Mediterranean vibes. Join #TheoJames and @vittoria as they bring the allure of #DGLightBlue to life in a new chapter of summer sensuality.”

As Theo James becomes favourite to become next James Bond, who is his wife Ruth Kearney? R) Theo James and Ruth Kearney attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "The Monkey" at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Gordon von Steiner was behind the video direction and Art Direction was by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai. Fans were quick to react to the video and one said: “I didn’t think anyone could beat David Gandy but Theo James did,” while another wrote: “Whoever chose Theo James for this ad deserves a raise.”

According to Oddschecker, Theo James is currently at 5/2, Henry Cavill is 4/1, Aaron Taylor Johnson is 7/1, Jack Lowden is 8/1 and James Norton is 10/1.

Who is Theo James’s wife, do they have children?

Theo James is actress Ruth Kearney and they share two children, a daughter who was born in 2021 and a son born in 2023. Ruth Kearney who is Irish and grew up in Dublin has 124K followers on her Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Kearney has posted photographs of Theo James on Instagram, but not of their children.

Where did Theo James and Ruth Kearney meet?

The couple met whilst students at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and when Theo James met Ruth, he said his first impression of her was that “She’s very sanguine, thoughtful and funny... It made sense pretty early on.”

Theo James and Ruth Kearney reportedly married in a civil ceremony in Islington, London, before having a bigger celebration at Villa Vistarenni in Tuscany, Italy.

In an interview with InStyle, Theo James said about becoming a parent that “It’s discombobulating at first,” and added that “Especially with your first child because your whole life changes, but ultimately it makes you—definitely for me, at least—a much more solid person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo also revealed who his favourite villain is and said: “My favorite villain is, I would say, a very dark character. It's Ralph Fiennes [who plays Amon Goeth] in Schindler's List. Diabolical, man. Horrendous, horrific, and disgusting, but also a fascinating film and an amazing performance.”