Joe Don Baker, best known for his iconic role as Buford Pusser in Walking Tall, has died at the age of 89.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baker began his screen career in the 1960s, with early appearances in Guns of the Magnificent Seven, Cool Hand Luke and Junior Bonner. But it was 1973’s Walking Tall that defined his legacy - portraying real-life Tennessee sheriff Buford Pusser, a no-nonsense figure who famously took justice into his own hands.

The film became a cult classic and one of the most influential vigilante dramas of its era. While Bo Svenson would take over for the sequels, Baker’s portrayal left an enduring mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Walking Tall, Baker became a familiar face in 1970s crime and action films such as Charley Varrick, The Outfit, and Framed. Action was his strong suit - giving both a tough and charismatic performance.

His obituary read: “His death occured on May 7, but is only being made public now. As we say goodbye to Joe Don, we hold onto the memories and the love he shared with us. Though he may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will always remain, a guiding light in the lives he touched.

“Rest in peace, Joe Don. You will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

Baker also carved out a unique spot in the James Bond franchise, playing two different characters. In The Living Daylights (1987), he portrayed arms dealer Brad Whitaker. Later, he returned as CIA agent Jack Wade in GoldenEye (1995) and again in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), acting as Bond’s laid-back American contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His long career included roles in The Natural (as “The Whammer”), Fletch, Cape Fear, and Mud, which marked his final film appearance. On television, he was seen in classics like Gunsmoke and Lancer, and in 1997, he received critical acclaim for his performance as Alabama governor Jim Folsom in TNT’s George Wallace.

Despite his wide-ranging filmography, Baker was always most closely associated with Walking Tall.