Doris Brynner, who has died at the age of 93, was married to Russian actor Yul Brynner for seven years.

Couture fashion house Dior shared the news of Doris Brynner’s death on their Instagram, Doris had been the Head of their Home Furnishings. The post read: “It is with immense sorrow that we have learned of the passing of Doris Brynner, an emblematic Dior figure, decorated with the Order of Arts and Letters in 2012, and head of our Home department for almost 30 years. Doris will be greatly missed, leaving an enduring legacy within the Dior family.”

Doris Brynner was born in the former Yugoslavia in 1931 and grew up in Chile. However, she moved to Paris in France in the 1950s and worked for Pierre Cardin.

From left to right, actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993), actor Yul Brynner and his wife Doris in Geneva, Switzerland, 12th April 1965. Hepburn is there to house hunt. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Doris Brynner married the Russian actor Yul Brynner when he was filming The Magnificent Seven, the couple divorced in 1967 and had a daughter Victoria in 1962. Doris was also known for her friendship with the actress Audrey Hepburn.

Meghan Friedlander, the author of ‘Audrey Hepburn in Paris,’ wrote on her Instagram page @rareaudreyhepburn, about a conversation Doris had with Meghan about her friendship with the actress. Meghan wrote: “She said that Audrey and her originally met at a Hollywood party shortly after Audrey had finished “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Doris mentioned that she didn’t know anyone in the movie industry and that the guests were “rude and weird.”

Meghan also wrote: “However, also in attendance was Audrey and the two women immediately gravitated towards one each other. They chatted and Doris expressed how “amazing” Audrey was and complimented her beauty to which Audrey responded, “Don’t believe everything you see. It’s all makeup. Wait until you see me without makeup.” Doris found Audrey’s response amusing.”

WWD (Women’s Wear Daily) reported that “She was extraordinary, she had the most amazing and perfect taste,” a rueful Delphine Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, said in a telephone interview on Sunday. “It’s a very big loss for our house and our family. She was a great friend of our family, and she was so special and unique.”