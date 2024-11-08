Georgina Cooper was a renowned model in the mid nineties who often collaborated with acclaimed photographer Corinne Day on the cover of magazine The Face.

Jade Parfitt shared the news of fellow model Georgina Cooper’s death on Instagram and wrote: “Goodbye beautiful girl. Devastated to share the news of George’s passing. One of the funniest and naughtiest, never mind most beautiful friends, we all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Sending so much love to her son, family. And friends. Gone too soon.”

In response to Jade Parfitt’s tribute, model Erin O’ Connor wrote: “Ahh George…. You were an incredibly loving and kind human-being. We all admired and loved you so much for the warmth and generosity you brought to us all. Beautiful soul, Mum, woman. Rest in peace. ♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️🌹,” whilst fashion designer Jenny Packham, a favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales, wrote: “Very sad news-I’m sorry.”

Supermodel Helena Christensen simply shared black heart emojis whilst Claire Derose wrote: “My heart is broken we were friends from the age of five, I remember her dream coming true when she won the look of year in the sun newspaper, then she spread her wings she was so happy and excited, I travelled with her for castings in London, went with her to elite premier, I was the proudest friend, I love her so much and I know she would be so happy to see all the love you have shared for her xxxx”

According to the website The Cultural Omnivore, “Model Georgina Cooper rose to prominence during the height of the Cool Britannia wave in the mid nineties. A regular collaborator with photographer Corinne Day, Georgina’s look drew comparisons to American model Lauren Hutton, and she was a favorite of designers and editors alike. She featured in the pages of edgy magazines such as The Face as well as gracing the pages of American Vogue.”

In an interview with the website, Georgina explained that she got into modelling at the age of 13 when her mother entered her in the the Elite Look of The Year contest in 1992. She also talked about modelling in the 1990s and said: “The 90s Cool Britannia period was very cool as it was very much about being yourself. The shoots we did were quirky—but very natural—and most of us had very unique looks.”