A fresh face is leading the race to become the next James Bond, after enjoying a breakout few years on our screens.

Speculation around who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond continues to swirl, and according to the latest odds, Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is now the frontrunner for the 007 role.

Elordi’s performance in the Amazon-backed film Saltburn received strong critical acclaim, and the streaming giant is reportedly keen to work with him again. With Amazon now holding creative control of the Bond franchise following its acquisition of MGM, his existing relationship may give him an advantage.

The 27-year-old Australian is also known for his work in HBO’s Euphoria, with season three rumoured to be dropping in 2026. It comes amid rumours that the James Bond revival will be a 1950s/60s period piece, with Amazon keen to cast a younger actor in the lead role, ideally under 30 years old.

BetIdeas.com spokesman Steven McQuillan said: “Amazon is said to be interested in continuing its relationship with Elordi, and that could play a big role in casting decisions. His rise to the top of the market reflects that.”

Jack Lowden, known for his role in Slow Horses, remains a strong contender, ranking just behind Elordi. “Lowden fits the classic British Bond image and has long been rumoured as a leading candidate,” McQuillan added.

Henry Cavill, another familiar name in Bond speculation, is also firmly in the running, despite Amazon’s planned filming schedule clashing with his existing projects, and their supposed new criteria regarding a younger actor ageing him out of contention . Cavill was a candiate for the role for Casino Royale in 2005, before the role ultimately went to Daniel Craig.

Here are the new frontrunners to become the next James Bond:

Jacob Elordi – 4/1

Jack Lowden – 5/1

Theo James – 5/1

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 6/1

Henry Cavill – 6/1

James Norton – 7/1

Harris Dickinson – 10/1

Leo Woodall – 12/1

Paul Mescal – 12/1

Josh O’Connor – 14/1

Cillian Murphy – 16/1

Rege-Jean Page – 16/1