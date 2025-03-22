Amazon MGN Studios has reportedly fast-tracked the production on the next James Bond film after taking control of the 007 franchise.

The studio took over the creative control of the James Bond film franchise after reaching a deal with long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson. Amazon bosses are now looking to get production on the next 007 flick underway, reportedly handing over a £250 million budget to get the job done.

The Sun has reported that bosses have made a timeline for the film’s production, eyeing a release by the end of 2027. A source told the newspaper: “They want filming to be done on Bond 26 by the end of next year so that it can be out in 2027.

“The wheels are in motion. The budget of £250million has been allocated and the desire is for them to start earning back the revenue of their investment.”

They added that plots and “reboot ideas” have already been suggested by Bond bosses, with a writer’s room being put together as soon as possible.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. | MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

Amazon MGN Studios reportedly spent over £1 billion to gain creative control of the franchise. The company has already held distribution rights for the film since 2022.

The source added: "The recent film takings, with cinematic releases, on demand sales and deals, have earned them well over a billion dollars. Sure, the intellectual property is amazing to have to build TV shows and merchandise and commercial partnerships, but they know fans want and expect a movie.”

The film would be the first in the series since 2021’s No Time To Die, and, if the late 2027 release schedule is met, would be the biggest gap in between Bond films since Licence To Kill in 1989 and GoldenEye in 1995.

The next star in the main 007 role is also still to be cast, however rumours are rife over who could be stepping into the iconic role. Names that have been mentioned as Daniel Craig’s replacement include Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, and Marvel actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.