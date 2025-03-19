Who will be the Bond girl starring alongside the next 007 lead?placeholder image
13 actors who could be the 'Bond girl' in the next James Bond film as bookies update odds

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

19th Mar 2025, 5:24pm

We still haven’t heard much about the next James Bond movie - but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop speculating about it.

From damsels in distress to femme fatales, there is no such thing as a ‘stereotypical’ Bond girl. Some have ridiculous names, like Pussy Galore, while others are grounded characters with their own arcs in the movies.

Considering their influence can range from being the co-lead of a film to just appearing in a single scene, it’s just as important to cast the right star as it is to nail the lead and the villain castings too.

According to BetIdeas.com, a couple of rising stars have become the clear favourites - but there are plenty of familiar faces on this list.

Known for: Totally Killer, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

1. Kiernan Shipka - 2/1

Known for: Totally Killer, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Amazon Prime Content Services LLC

Known for: Anora, Scream, Better Things

2. Mikey Madison - 3/1

Known for: Anora, Scream, Better Things | AFP via Getty Images

Known for: Euphoria, The White Lotus, Anyone But You

3. Sydney Sweeney - 7/2

Known for: Euphoria, The White Lotus, Anyone But You | AFP via Getty Images

Known for: Wednesday, Scream, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

4. Jenna Ortega - 5/1

Known for: Wednesday, Scream, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | Getty Images for Lionsgate

