From damsels in distress to femme fatales, there is no such thing as a ‘stereotypical’ Bond girl. Some have ridiculous names, like Pussy Galore, while others are grounded characters with their own arcs in the movies.

Considering their influence can range from being the co-lead of a film to just appearing in a single scene, it’s just as important to cast the right star as it is to nail the lead and the villain castings too.

According to BetIdeas.com, a couple of rising stars have become the clear favourites - but there are plenty of familiar faces on this list.

1 . Kiernan Shipka - 2/1 Known for: Totally Killer, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Amazon Prime Content Services LLC Share

2 . Mikey Madison - 3/1 Known for: Anora, Scream, Better Things | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Sydney Sweeney - 7/2 Known for: Euphoria, The White Lotus, Anyone But You | AFP via Getty Images Share

4 . Jenna Ortega - 5/1 Known for: Wednesday, Scream, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | Getty Images for Lionsgate Share