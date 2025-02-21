James Bond actress Valerie Leon has raised concerns that the franchise will not be British anymore

Amazon MGM Studios has taken creative control over the 007 character from Eon Productions, run by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. There has been increasing speculation about the future of the series, with no announcement of a new actor to play the famous spy since Daniel Craig’s final portrayal in 2021’s No Time To Die.

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including the rights to distribute James Bond films – and will now have control of the intellectual property rights. Wilson will leave film work behind to “focus on art and charitable projects”, while Broccoli is going to do “other projects”, the duo said.

English actress Valerie Leon was a Bond girl in The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again. | Getty Images

Leon said: “The Bond franchise was very British and it won’t be anymore. Obviously if they make films they won’t go into the cinema - everything is so changed now, it just won’t be the same and I’m very old-fashioned anyway.”

Since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962, the official Bond film franchise has been controlled by members of the American-British Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others.

A statement on Thursday said the Broccoli family and Amazon MGM Studios “have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise”.

“Under the terms of the new venture, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise following closing of the transaction,” the statement added.

London-raised Broccoli and her half-brother Wilson have produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Spectre and No Time To Die. They have been honoured with CBEs as British-American citizens and won the outstanding British film Bafta for 2012’s Skyfall along with director Sir Sam Mendes.