Raoul Silva, played by Javier Bardem, is considered to be one of the most charismatic Bond villains in the franchise.

Next James Bond odds: 13 actors who could play the villain, including Star Wars and MCU stars

By David George

18th Mar 2025, 3:06pm

A number of actors have been linked with the next James Bond movie.

It has been almost four years since Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die. Since then, we have heard very little about the future of the franchise, aside from Amazon MGM Studios gaining full creative control.

All of the rumours have been circulating about who might become the next James Bond, with actors such as James Norton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson being connected to the role. But what many people aren’t talking about is who could play the villain.

We have already looked at old characters who could return as the antagonist (assuming we’re getting some sort of reboot again), and now BetIdeas.com has put out odds for which star might be cast as the baddie.

Which actor would be your favourite to play the villain opposite 007?

Known for: The Penguin, The Gentlemen

1. Colin Farrell - 2/1

1. Colin Farrell - 2/1

Known for: The Penguin, The Gentlemen

Known for: Dumb Money, The Batman

2. Paul Dano - 4/1

2. Paul Dano - 4/1

Known for: Dumb Money, The Batman

Known for: Oppenheimer, Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight

3. Cillian Murphy - 9/2

3. Cillian Murphy - 9/2

Known for: Oppenheimer, Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight

Known for: Saltburn, The Batman, Eternals

4. Barry Keoghan - 5/1

4. Barry Keoghan - 5/1

Known for: Saltburn, The Batman, Eternals

