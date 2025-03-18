It has been almost four years since Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die. Since then, we have heard very little about the future of the franchise, aside from Amazon MGM Studios gaining full creative control.
All of the rumours have been circulating about who might become the next James Bond, with actors such as James Norton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson being connected to the role. But what many people aren’t talking about is who could play the villain.
We have already looked at old characters who could return as the antagonist (assuming we’re getting some sort of reboot again), and now BetIdeas.com has put out odds for which star might be cast as the baddie.
Which actor would be your favourite to play the villain opposite 007?
