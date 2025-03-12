After Amazon MGM Studios gained full creative control over the James Bond franchise, there has been widespread speculation about 007’s future - including the creation of a TV series rather than a new film.

Regardless, the next Bond outing will need a lead actor, and despite talk about the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton (although the latter has firmly refuted those rumours) we are no closer to finding out who will put on the tuxedo.

Now, BetIdeas.com has suggested that Slow Horses and Dunkirk star Jack Lowden could be the “most likely” candidate. Spokesman Steven McQuillan said: “Jack Lowden is the most likely option for Amazon when it comes to the next James Bond. The British male received plenty of praise for his role in Slow Horses and people have already started suggesting that he becomes the next James Bond.”

But who else is in the running? Here are 13 actors who could be cast as 007 - and their odds of getting the job.

1 . Jack Lowden - 3/1 Known for: Slow Horses, Dunkirk, The Outrun | Getty Images Share

2 . James Norton - 3/1 Known for: Happy Valley, Playing Nice | ITV Share

3 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 9/2 Known for: Bullet Train, Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron | Getty Images Share

4 . Henry Cavill - 5/1 Known for: The Witcher, Man of Steel, Enola Holmes | Getty Images for CinemaCon Share