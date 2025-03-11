Next James Bond: Michael Fassbender says co-star would be "amazing" as 007

Michael Fassbender thinks his Black Bag co-star would be "amazing" as James Bond.

Fassbender’s new movie, which he plays the lead role in, sees him star alongside Bridgerton’s very own Rege-Jean Page. Since impressing fans of the Netflix series back in season one (2020), Page has been a frontrunning contender for the next James Bond.

Fassbender, who also played Magneto in the X-Men franchise, believes the actor is a perfect candidate to play Bond. This is despite previously being linked with the role himself.

It has been almost four years since Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond, and there is no word on who might replace him - although rumours are abundant for a whole host of actors.

Michael Fassbender was in the running to become the next James Bond himself - but is now recommending one of his co-stars for the role. | Getty Images

In an interview with US Weekly, Fassbender said: “I think Rege-Jean could be a frontrunner after this, to be honest. I think he’s fantastic. He’s got all the attributes.

“So let’s wait and see.”

Page has also received support from Naomie Harris, who played Eve Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig era. The 48-year-old actress said: “I think Rege would be amazing. I’d love Rege to be the next James Bond. But who knows?

“I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Amazon MGM recently assumed full creative control of the Bond franchise, following the surprise departures of long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Jane Seymour - who played Solitaire opposite Sir Roger Moore in 1973's Live and Let Die - has admitted to being optimistic about the future of the franchise.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I hope they're good. I mean, it's an end of an era, isn't it? I am sure it'll do really well. I think Bond will keep going.

“People love Bond. It's a great franchise.”

The veteran actress also revealed that she would happily return to the film series in the future.

Asked about the possibility, she added: “I've always said I'd be very happy to be a part of it. I'm very proud to have been part of that, but I was like a really early Bond when they actually did the books. Well, maybe. We'll see.

“I mean, I was very young when I did it. I was 20.”