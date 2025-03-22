Ex-James Bond star Daniel Craig has opened up about the impact the iconic role had on his life, with a warning for the next incoming star.

The actor, 57, played the legendary British spy on screen from 2006 until 2021, appearing in five film in total including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die. While Craig became one of the biggest stars in the world throughout his time in the role, the star has opened up about the challenges that came with portraying 007 on screen.

In an interview with Italian outlet Il Corriere della Sera, he said: “Fame is disembodying. And no one teaches you how to be famous. At the beginning, I hid away, I didn’t want to be around people, I no longer knew how to exist in the world. You do lose a part of your life.”

James Bond star Daniel Craig has said that taking on the 007 role made him feel disconnected from the world | Getty Images

Craig, who recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s film Queer, announced prior to No Time To Die’s 2021 release that the film would be his last as James Bond. He has went on to appear in critically-acclaimed films such as Knives Out and its sequel Knives out: Glass Onion, and is set to return in the third installment of the comedy murder-mystery series as Detective Benoit Blanc.

The actor warned that stepping into a role as iconic as James Bond can have its pitfalls, adding: “In this world, where social media can make you famous overnight, people lose their minds.” Craig also offered advice for the incoming James Bond star, saying that it is important to keep grounded and using acting as “a way to stay connected to yourself and to the people around you”.

While the next James Bond star has not been named, rumours are rife over who could be stepping into the role. Names such as Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Jack Lowden and Regé-Jean Page are among the stars rumoured for the upcoming film, which is now under the control of Amazon MGN Studios.

In a shock move, long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson handed creative control of the 007 franchise over to the studio, marking the first ever time that James Bond has not been in the control of the Broccoli family. The deal came after Amazon acquired the distribution rights of the film franchise in 2022.