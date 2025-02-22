Barbara Broccoli has been described as "upset" but "resigned" to Amazon's takeover of the James Bond franchise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 007 movies' longtime producers - Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson - have handed creative control over to Amazon MGM Studios in a huge deal which was confirmed this week.

Now an insider has told Deadline that Broccoli sounded "calm" and seemed "resigned" to the fate of the franchise when she broke the news to her closest circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “You could tell she was upset. She sighed, said what she had to say about the impending announcement, and then we chatted about other stuff.”

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been in charge of the Bond franchaise since 1995. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Wilson and Broccoli - whose father was late Bond producer Albert R. Cubby Broccoli - made the announcement on Thursday, February 20, revealing they are stepping back from the film series, but have formed a new joint venture with the studio to house James Bond's intellectual property rights. All three parties will remain as co-owners of the franchise.

In a statement, Wilson said: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Barbara added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, and as well as taking over an extensive catalogue of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, they also took the rights to distribute all of the James Bond movies.