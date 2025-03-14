Michael Fassbender has revealed he once had a “terrible” audition to become James Bond.

The X-Men and Prometheus star, 47, was apparently in the running to play 007 when producers were looking to replace Pierce Brosnan, but his audition ended in disaster as he told Bond bosses to hire another actor instead.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender said: “I met with [producer] Barbara Broccoli just you know through passing and I actually went in for an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix.

“But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [fellow producer] Michael G.] Wilson and I think I was like: ‘Daniel Craig is [really good],” - I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself. This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions.”

Craig got the job and made his debut in 2006's Casino Royale. He made five Bond films altogether and bowed out with 2021 movie No Time to Die - and Fassbender has no regrets about failing to land the role.

He added: “Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history but that was it really, there was never a conversation [with me] after that.”

Amazon MGM recently assumed full creative control of the Bond franchise following the surprise departures of long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson - and they are on the look out for a new actor to take on the role. Fassbender recently revealed his top tip to become the next 007 is former Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.

The pair star in newly-released Black Bag together and speaking to Us Weekly he said: “I think Rege would be amazing. I’d love Rege to be the next James Bond. But who knows? I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

However, Rege-Jean has insisted he has "enough" on his "plate at the moment" and is unlikely to be a candidate to take over as 007. In an interview with Vanity Fair he said: “It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it.

“I have no idea. It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts. I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs.”