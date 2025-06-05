Romeo Beckham has split from his girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months.

A Beckham romance is over as Romeo Beckham splits from his girlfriend of seven months, Kim Turnbull. The Daily Mail reported that “the model has split from Kim Turnbull after seven months together, with friends saying that the romance ‘fizzled out’ three weeks after David’s 50th birthday.”

According to the Daily Mail, “Friends say that things remain ‘amicable’ between the pair, and that their parting is ‘nothing to do’ with Kim being blamed by Nicola Peltz for being the catalyst for the feud that has ripped the Beckham family apart.”

Kim Turnbull was allegedly at the centre of a rift between Romeo’s older brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz as Kim reportedly dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. However, Kim actually dated Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie in 2017, and although she was pictured out for lunch with Brooklyn in the same year, they were said to be just friends.

When did Romeo Beckham start dating Kim Turnbull?

Romeo started dating Kim Turnbull in late 2024 and shortly afterwards Romeo included Kim in Instagram photos from a trip to New York. Before dating Kim, Romeo was in a five year relationship with Mia Regan and shared news of their split on his Instagram stories.

Romeo wrote at the time that Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” and also said: “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

In March 2025, Kim Turnbull joined Romeo in Paris for his mother, fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s collection. After she attended the show, Kim took to Instagram and wrote: “Congratulations @victoriabeckham the most beautiful show 🖤.”

When David Beckham hosted an early 50th birthday party at the Cipriani restaurant in Miami, Kim Turnbull was by Romeo’s side and also attended his party in London (Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz did not go).

Who is Kim Turnbull?

Kim Turnbull is a 24-year old model and DJ from London. She is two years older than Romeo who is 22. Kim is also the granddaughter of the renowned post-war sculptor and painter William Turnbull.

Could the Beckham feud be over?

Although it has been reported that Romeo Beckham splitting up with Kim Turnbull has nothing to do with the alleged feud with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, it would seem that their relationship fizzling could potentially go some way to improving the relationship between Brooklyn, Nicola and the Beckham family. Watch this space...