The ‘feud’ between Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz with Victoria and David Beckham seems to be rumbling on.

Although Victoria and David Beckham have remained silent on the alleged feud between them and their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, there seems to be no indication that it is going to be resolved anytime soon. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham recently gave an interview and posed for photos as the lead for Glamour Germany’s Love Issue.

In their interview, the couple were asked if it was love at first sight? In response to the question, Brooklyn said: “The first time I saw Nicola at Coachella [in 2017], I was instantly drawn to her. She was gorgeous, obviously, but it was her warmth and energy that stuck with me. Even though it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, I never forgot it.”

Brooklyn Beckham (L) and his wife US actress Nicola Peltz pose ahead of the presentation of creations by Mugler for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on Ma

Nicola said: “It was brief, but I felt something. I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend—but there was this instant charm. He took a few photos of me, and somehow that moment stayed with me for years.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola were also asked the question: “You both took each other’s last names—why was that important?” Brooklyn said: “We thought it was sweet. Especially thinking ahead, to when we have kids. Just imagine a bunch of little Peltz Beckhams running around.

Nicola said: “For me, it really mattered. Especially as a woman. If you don’t want to give up your name, combining them is a good solution.”

Who is Nicola’s sister Brittany Peltz?

Brittany Peltz, whose full name is Brittany Leah Peltz and is known as Brittany Leah P, has 15.2K followers on Instagram. She just posted a cryptic quote on her stories which read: “How lucky were you that the timing was wrong- because it taught you that real alignment is never forced. It taught you that the things that are truly meant for you is this life cannot slip through your fingers, or evade you or pass you by. The right things always take root. The right things always reach back.”

Brittany has not referenced what the quote means and why she has shared it. Brittany is a mother and director of SENA Lifestyle Studio, a Lifestyle based interior design studio.

According to Aventura magazine, “After injuries crushed her dreams of competitive ice skating, Buerstedde attended NYU Tisch School of the Arts and interned at Gagosian Gallery. She met and married the love of her life, Rhone Capital Managing Director Franz-Ferdinand Buerstedde, in Palm Beach in 2014.”

Who are Nicola Peltz’s siblings?

Nicola Peltz’s parents Nelson and Claudia have eight children: Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Nicola, Zachary and Gregory.

Will Peltz, who is older than Nicola, is a model and actor who has appeared in movies such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, In Time and Unfriended.