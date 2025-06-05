Romeo Beckham has split from his girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months.

According to the Daily Mail, friends say that the romance ‘fizzled out’ three weeks after David’s 50th birthday. The friends add that things remain ‘amicable’ between the pair, and that their parting is ‘nothing to do’ with Kim being blamed by Nicola Peltz for being the catalyst for the feud that has ripped the Beckham family apart.

One told the Daily Mail: “Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don’t always last forever and they decided to split up. They have been friendly since and have even been at the same venues. It’s a huge shame, particularly as David and Victoria really adored her and thought she made Romeo happy but it wasn’t to be.”

Kim, 26, attended several of David’s birthday celebrations. She was present at the former England captain’s party at the end of March at Cipriani restaurant in Miami.

She has been at the centre of the Beckham family rift after Nicola, 30, claimed that she felt uncomfortable around her, with sources close to the US heiress saying that Kim had dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. That was the reason the couple gave for not attending any of David’s celebrations.

Kim and Brooklyn were undeniably close for a brief period – as photographs of them together at the time show - but suggestions that they were ever an item are wide of the mark, according to well-informed sources. Younger brother Cruz, 20, personally shut down the gossip recently when he responded to an Instagram post showing a picture of Romeo and Kim together.

In a now-deleted message, one user commented: “It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool.” Cruz replied: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

David and Victoria were furious that Nicola had blamed the fall out on Kim, also pointing out that she wasn’t present for the ‘boys fishing trip’ to the Scottish Highlands which Brooklyn didn’t attend, or the big family party at the Beckhams’ countryside home in the Cotswolds. Romeo, who is no longer on speaking terms with Brooklyn, previously dated model Mia Regan – who also endured a strained relationship with Nicola.