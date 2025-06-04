Fortune Feimster confirmed she would be splitting from her wife after four years of marriage.

Comedian Fortune Feimster has officially filed for divorce from her wife Jacquelyn Smith after four years of marriage. At the end of April, NationalWorld reported that Fortune and Jacqelyn have split up and were heading for divorce.

Fortune Femister has now taken to Instagram to share the divorce news with her fans. She took to her Instagram and wrote: “Together, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. We’ve been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn’t something we were ready to talk about.

“While we are sad to see this chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward. We’ve had 10 years together, and there’s so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly.

“Out of respect to each other and our families, we ask for privacy as we navigate this challenging time in both of our lives.”

Comedian Fortune Feimster officially files for divorce from wife Jacquelyn Smith after ten years together. Fortune Feimster and Jax Smith attend Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

TMZ has reported that “According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Fortune filed earlier this week, citing the usual “irreconcilable differences.” The breakup appears to be amicable -- and there won’t be any financial fireworks thanks to a prenup the couple had in place.”

Fortune Feimster, whose full name is Emily Fortune Feimster is best known as a comedian, writer and actress. She made her TV debut back in 2010 on NBC’s Last Coming Standing and played Colette on The Mindy Project.

According to the bio on her website, “Affable, charismatic and one of a kind, Fortune Feimster is a standup comedian, writer and actor who uses her confessional comedy to bring people together. Through laughter and storytelling, Fortune shows audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and sexual orientations that common ground is only a joke or two away.”

Fortune Femister and Jacquelyn Smith married in October 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortune shared a photo of their wedding which was captured by People magazine and took to her Instagram to write: “We got married! Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We’ll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it’s safer to do so.”

Following their wedding, the couple were inundated with well wishes. One fan wrote: “I’m late...but better late than never😊 🎉Happy wedding 🎉💙💜🌹. I am so happy for you both. Your so funny and beautiful. Keeping real love alive💞. Wishing you many beautiful,happy and loving years together 💜💙🌹,” whilst another said: “V v late, but so much love and congratulations to both of you!! Cheers to a long and beautiful life! You're a legend ❤️💚”