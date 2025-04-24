As comedian Fortune Feimster splits from wife, what is Fortune best known for and when did she marry?
Comedian Fortune Feimster has split from her wife, Jacquelyn Smith and according to TMZ are heading for divorce. TMZ reported that “It's unclear what caused the split or when they separated ... but our sources say Fortune has been telling people in her orbit about the split more recently ... so it sounds pretty fresh.
“Fortune and Jacquelyn, a schoolteacher, started dating way back in 2016 ... they got engaged in early 2018 and in October 2020 they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.”
Fortune Feimster, whose full name is Emily Fortune Feimster is best known as a comedian, writer and actress. She made her TV debut back in 2010 on NBC’s Last Coming Standing and played Colette on The Mindy Project.
According to the bio on her website, “Affable, charismatic and one of a kind, Fortune Feimster is a standup comedian, writer and actor who uses her confessional comedy to bring people together. Through laughter and storytelling, Fortune shows audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and sexual orientations that common ground is only a joke or two away.”
Her comedy tour, Fortune Feimster Takin’ Care of Biscuits, is starting in the States on May 1. When Fortune Feimster was interviewed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: "My wife, Jax (Smith) , she does not care about celebrities. She does not know who anyone is," and then added that "She only cares about Madonna.”
Fortune goes on to say that “Every person she would meet, she's like 'Do you know Madonna? How can I meet Madonna? I love Madonna." The two also have a lot in common. "They're both from Michigan, went to the same high school a few years apart."
Fortune finally revealed on the show that "Earlier this year, you guys, we went to a party, and who showed up? None other than..." Do you need a hint? Do you have your guesses in?
“Guys, it was MADONNA.”
When Fortune and her wife met Madonna, Fortune told the megastar that "My wife loves you so much! She's your biggest fan! Thank you for making her gay!"
