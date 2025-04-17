Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos were an onscreen couple on Netflix’s Sex/Life but had been romantically involved offscreen too.

Netflix’s Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos have called their romantic relationship quits after five years. The couple met on set in 2020 and then began dating. According to Page Six, “There were even reports in 2024 that they were engaged.”

Sarah Shahi, who has starred in hits such as The Rookie, The L Word and Red White and Royal Blue, shares three children with Shameless star Steve Howey, the couple were married between 2009 until 2020 and met on the set of Reba. Sarah and Steve’s children are called William, Violet and Knox.

When it came to Sarah Shahi’s first impression of Adam Demos, she told People magazine that “Well, that's a tall drink of water.” She also revealed that “When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," and added that "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music.

Netflix’s Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos have split after five years. Photo: Getty Images for Netflix | Getty Images for Netflix

“We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

"And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," and added that "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."

When it was Adam Demos’s birthday last year, Sarah Shahi shared a birthday tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: "Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever."

Sarah Shahi also wrote: “I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I'm overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby ❤️."

When it was Sarah Shahi’s birthday, Adam Demos also shared a message to her and wrote: “Happy bday my baby I f---- love you," he wrote. "You're everything."

In a previous interview with Glamour magazine, Sarah Shahi said: “Everything that I've learned, the culmination of my ups, my downs and mistakes has definitely impacted my relationship with Adam. We're both very sort of tight-lipped in terms of what we want to say about each other because as much as we are tickled by the idea that people are interested in us, there's a lot that we want to say for ourselves.

“But we were both ready for each other when we found each other. I'm very proud to be his partner. I'm proud to be seen next to him on screen and off.”