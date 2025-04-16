Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Richards confirmed in October 2023 that she and Mauricio Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After meeting at a nightclub in 1994, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky married two years later. In a 2017 Instagram post, Kyle Richards shared a photograph from their wedding day and wrote: “21 years ago today I married my best friend ❤I had no idea where the road would take us at that time , but I knew I would always be happy as long as I have you by my side ❤ Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world. I love you more ! ❤.”

Following Kyle Richards’s gushing Instagram post about their marriage in 2017, fans wrote messages such as “God bless your marriage! You guys make an adorable couple n precious children!” and “Beautiful picture! You two are the poster couple of what a marriage should be🦄😇💖.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHOBH Season 14 reunion: Could Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reunite, what did Kathy Hilton say? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky’s first daughter Alexia was born on June 18, 1996 followed by Sophia on January 18 2000 and Portia on March 1, 2008. On January 20, 2021, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post to celebrate their silver wedding, Kyle wrote: "Our family is our greatest accomplishment.” She also said: "I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible?? May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever."

However in 2023, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their split in a statement and said: "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split?

There were rumours that Kyle Richards might be involved in a relationship with friend Morgan Wade, she addressed that on RHOBH Season 14 and clarified that “there is no situation” with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reunite?

When Andy Cohen asked Kyle Richards if she was missing her old life, Kyle Richards said: “It's sad no matter what and it’s weird, you’ve been with someone 30 years, we literally talk every day, we love each other, it’s sad for my kids and what a great life we really had. It is a loss, I will always feel no matter what.”

What did Kathy Hilton say?

Andy Cohen asked Kathy Hilton (Kyle Richards’s older half-sister and Paris Hilton’s mum) if she would like to see them reconcile, she said: “Yes.” When Andy Cohen said he was surprised to hear that, Kathy said: "I don't like things to change,” and also added that I just, for the kids... For me, I want everything staying the same."