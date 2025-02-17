A reality TV star has been rushed to hospital with a major injury after suffering a skiing accident.

Celebrity real estate tycoon Mauricio Umansky needed to seek emergency medical care after he suffered a major injury during an Aspen ski trip.

On Saturday (February 15), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to his Instagram page to share with his 813,000 followers that he had been injured and was in need of surgery.

54-year-old Umansky shared a clip of him being carried by ski patrol on a snowy mountain, with his arm in a sling, to his Instagram Story. He also shared a photo of him in a hospital bed with a medical tube in his nose. In the caption, he wrote: "I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, [paramedics], Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best. Broken clavicle.”

Another photo he posted was a picture of his X-Ray, as he showed his injury. "Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible," he added.

At that time, he did not share details of his accident. In an update posted on Sunday (February 17), Umansky shared more details of the surgery he needed. He wrote: “I had surgery on my clavicle. It was a clean break but required a metal plate and 12 screws. I expect a speedy recovery.”

He also thanked the doctors and nurses who had taken care of him, as well as the fans who had wished him well since he original post. He added: “I was wearing a helmet and that for sure saved me.”

It comes after Umansky split from his wife of 27 years, fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

The couple announced their split in July 2023 with joint statements shared on social media, but they said they were not divorcing. "In regards to the news that came out about us today . . . Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote in a shared post on Instagram at the time.

They added: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

The stars have been married since 1996. Richards and Umansky have three daughters together; Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Richards also has daughter, Farrah Brittany, from her first marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.