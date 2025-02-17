A popular BBC presenter has announced she is stepping down from her job afer a decade after being given a Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Janice Forsyth, a 65-year-old BBC radio star, has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. It comes after fans noticed she had been missing from her weekday afternoon show for some time.

The BBC Scotland presenter has spoken out about the symptoms she experienced three years ago, and strggling to perform some tasks ever since. She said in a statement that she recognised that she has been absent "for a while" and that she has now reached the stage of wanting to let people know the reason why.

Explaining that she initially thought she was "simply worn out" by her many years of freelance work or "exhausted" after the loss of her "dear" mother, Patricia, she announced her decision to step down due to her health: "Sadly, I now have a firm diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease.

“Much as I have loved seeking out and sharing the best of music/literature/theatre/cinema with you, I’m happy now to have the time and freedom to enjoy all of these simply for my own pleasure. Call it living in the moment, and you won’t be far off.”

But, she added “I’m not done yet”: “On another positive note, I’ve been able to continue to contribute to The Big Light - the podcast production company I founded 5 years ago with Fiona White. The company is going from strength to strength and we're excited for more to come. I’m not done yet!”

She also praised the NHS: “So, finding the cause of my trouble took a while, but I at least now know what’s been happening and am grateful for lovely friends & family, as well as for fine post-diagnosis care from NHS Scotland."

She ended her statement with a message for her fans: “Dear Listener - I never took my role lightly and hope I always gave my best, both for your sake and that of my interviewees. It’s been a blast, and I send a high five to everyone who tuned in on Saturday mornings or on more recent weekday afternoons and heard something interesting. Love, Janice Forsyth."