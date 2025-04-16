Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson have gone public with their new romance as they are spotted holding hands at Soho Beach House in Malibu.

Although there has been plenty of speculation that Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are romantically involved, it would seem that the couple are now happy to reveal it to the world. The pair were spotted holding hands at Soho Beach House in Malibu.

For their date, both Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlkinson went for the dressed down look, Louis Tomlinson sported a back hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, whilst Zara opted for a crop top, black zip up jacket and glasses.

Rumours of a possible new romance between Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson first surfaced last month when the couple were spotted on what looked like a date at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh. A source told The Sun at the time that “Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too.

As Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are seen together for the first time, their ages, net worth and his son. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special.”

Further clues emerged recently when they both took to social media while watching the Strereophonics, it would seem that they shared almost exactly the same photograph, heightening speculation that they went to the gig together.

Zara McDermott’s ex boyfriend Sam Thompson Sam Thompson recently spoke with his friend Paul Brunson, the Celebs Go Dating coach on his podcast Staying Relevant. Sam was asked by Paul Brunson about what he is doing to self-love, and Sam said: “Not much to be honest with you.

“I suppose a lot of people look for validation in other people right?”

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson, were last seen online together at Zara’s birthday in December of last year, did not release a statement about their split. A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It's been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split and will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025. There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it's just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects.”

How old is Zara McDermott and what’s her net worth?

Zara McDermott is 28 years old and according to The Sun, has “raked in around £1m in just two years from her money-spinning TV work.”

Louis Tomlinson is 33 years old and reportedly has a net worth of $70 million. Louis Tomlinson has a son, Freddie, 8, from a relationship with his ex Briana Jungwirth.