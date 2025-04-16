Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailee Steinfeld wore a flame-pattened Robert Wun dress from his spring 2024 couture collection for the Sinners premiere.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld was joined by her co-star Michael B. Jordan at the premiere of their new Horror movie Sinners in London. According to IMDb, the synopsis for Sinners reads: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Dressed in a flame patterned Robert Wun dress from his spring 2024 couture collection, Hailee Steinfeld’s outfit also featured mesh gloves that featured illustrations of flames. Although she was wearing gloves, her engagement ring was still visible.

Hailee Steinfeld wows at Sinners premiere, a look at her movies and TV shows, who is her fiancé Josh Allen? Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to NFL star, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and in November 2024, she showed a photograph of him proposing on Instagram, the couple are surrounded by an arch of pink and red roses. Hailee captioned the photograph with the date the couple got engaged.

Following their engagement announcement, Hailee was inundated with congratulations. Rebel Wilson wrote: “The biggest congratulations,” followed by a red heart.

People magazine reported that “Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023 shortly after rumors circulated that the NFL star had called it quits with then-girlfriend Brittany Williams. A source later confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in May 2023, sharing at the time that the new couple was "having fun."

Who is Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee Steinfeld is an American actress and singer who was born on December 11, 1996 in Tarzana in Los Angeles. She is the daughter of Cheri who is an interior designer, and Peter Steinfeld, a personal fitness trainer.

Hailee Steinfeld’s breakthrough role was in the 2010 movie True Grit which earned her nominations for a BAFTA award and an Academy award. She played Mattie Ross in True Grit and told Variety that “Mattie was a character who really spoke to me,” and also said: “She was strong, determined, and wasn’t afraid to fight for what she wanted. It was an experience that opened my eyes to the possibilities of acting. I realized that this was something I wanted to pursue.”

The following year, Haille appeared in The Edge of Seventeen, a coming-of-age drama and then starred in Pitch Perfect 2. She has also appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and played poet Emily Dickinson in Dickinson, an Apple TV+ series. Hailee also appeared in Bumblebee, the Transformers spinoff in 2018.