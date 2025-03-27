Actress Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to businessman Jonathan Davino amid rumours of a rift between the couple.

The Anyone But You star, 27, became engaged to the 41-year-old in 2023, with the couple due to tie the knot this spring. However, according to sources close to the pair, Sweeney and Davino have allegedly called the nuptials off due to “major issues” in their relationship, having previously postponed the ceremony.

US Weekly reported that the source said: “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The news comes after Sweeney appeared to delete a picture of her fiancé from her Instagram. The missing picture in question was of the couple as they shared a kiss over the Christmas season.

The actress had been set to marry Davino in a ceremony in Chicago but plans are now said to have come “to a halt”, with Sweeney allegedly wanting to “cancel everything”.

It was reported that some of the “major issues” facing the couple stem from in-demand Sweeney’s work commitments. Her star has risen over the past few years, after making impressive turns in projects such as Euphoria, The White Lotus and Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The source added: “She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”

Added stress on their relationship has come from public scrutiny of Sweeney and her chemistry with co-stars. Affairs rumours were sparked on the set of 2023 romcom Anyone But You, which was produced by Sweeney and Davino, after fans raved over her chemistry with leading man Glen Powell.

Both actors denied the rumours, with Powell later saying that the pair “leaned into” the rumours to promote the romcom, which eventually went on to become a word-of-mouth hit. Powell told The New York Times: “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit - and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”