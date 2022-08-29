The Euphoria actress has said that the birthday party was ‘innocent’ and has asked for fans to ‘stop making assumptions’

Sydney Sweeney has taken to Twitter to address backlash over her mum’s 60th birthday party.

The actress best known for playing the role of Cassie in Euphoria celebrated her mum’s 60th with a “surprise hoedown” in her home state of Idaho.

However, when the actress uploaded photos of the event on Instagram, fans were quick to draw criticism after a person was pictured wearing a ‘blue lives matter’ t-shirt.

Her brother Trent also caused controversy, when he uploaded pictures of guests wearing hats influenced by Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

The incident has caused plenty of backlash online, here’s everything you need to know about what happened at the event and what Sweeney has said.

Why has the Euphoria actress been criticised?

Sweeney has faced criticism after she uploaded pictures and videos of the event to Instagram.

The photos include snaps of the actress posing with her mother riding a mechanical bull, but when you scroll through there is a picture of an unnamed person wearing a t-shirt with the American flag and a thin blue line.

This symbol is often associated to express solidarity with the ‘blue lives matter’ movement.

Her brother also shared photos on Instagram which saw guests sporting red hats that played with Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

There has been plenty of backlash online, with fans arguing both for and against the actress.

Some on Twitter have argued that the symbols are “political” and are not innocent, whilst others have stated she shouldn’t be held responsible for her parent’s political beliefs.

Twitter user @_slimarella_ said: “Sydney Sweeney family has on MAGA inspired merch and she’s saying she doesn’t know why everything has to be political girl be fr.”

Whilst another user @CATnOATS said: “ Has the thought crossed anyone’s mind that it’s possible Sydney Sweeney strongly disagrees with the politics of her parents, just like an enormous proportion of Millennials/Gen Z? She isn’t responsible for her family’s ideas anymore than you are. Leave her alone.”

What does ‘blue lives matter’ mean?

‘Blue lives matter’ is a counter-movement to Black Lives Matter.

The organisation was formed in 2014 by a group of police officers to challenge what they believed was anti-police bias in the media.

The group argues for protected characteristic status for officers, with those who kill police being charged with a hate crime.

It is associated with right wing political beliefs.

What has Sydney Sweeney said?

The actress took to Twitter to address the comments made about her mum’s 60th birthday party, describing them as “wild”.

Sweeney said: “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Sweeney’s brother Trent, who is also an actor also took to social media to dispell rumours that party goers were wearing Make America Great Again hats, which are associated with former president Donald Trump.

Instead clarifying that the hats had said “Make Sixty Great Again”.

The hats were visible after the actor’s brother shared posts of the event to his Instagram account.