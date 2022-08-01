Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for starring in Euphoria, has spoken candidly about her salary as an actress in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney has claimed that her Hollywood salary earned from acting jobs isn’t enough to cover her expenses.

The actress, 24, who plays Cassie Howard in the hugely successful show Euphoria, claims that she wouldn’t be able to take a six month break from acting with what she currently earns.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview released by the Hollywood Reporter , she explained that the industry doesn’t “pay actors like they used to”.

The actress reportedly has a net worth estimated at $4 million according to Bio Overview and earned $350,000 (£287k estimated) during the second season of the show.

World Celebs claim that she was being paid $25,000 (£20,000) for each episode in season one, with the total amount coming upto $200,000 (£164,238).

Speaking about her finances, Sydney said: “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, three percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage.”

“I don’t have someone supporting me. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that.”

Fan feedback and public response from her situation have been very divided, with some understanding managing finances at a young age can be extremely difficult while others have claimed she’s ungrateful for her position.

One person tweeted: “I’ll pray for her ”

Another said: “Try having real people problems? Net worth 4 mil #SydneySweeney”

A third wrote: “I also barley earns enough to survive...

“So you are also on a five week pay month living off 39p for the last 8 days?

“Or are you sitting with a networth of 5million?

“One of us is taken the p*** saying barely earns enough to survive, I wonder which one that is....”

The backlash comes during one of the UK’s biggest cost of living crises, with high inflation leaving lots of people struggling to manage their finances.

It’s also been reported that Sydney didn’t speak to co-stars during Euphoria about how much she was earning.

Sydney Sweeney is 24 years old and lives in Los Angeles

Before acting, she attended Saint George’s School in Spokane

Her first hit was Along Came the Devil which got her featured in shows like Pretty Little Liars

She is engaged to Jonathan Davino

Her net-worth is $4 million dollars (around £327 million)

Sydney Sweeney

Actress

Sydney Sweeney was born on 12 September 1997 in Spokane, Washington, US.

She attended Saint George’s School in Spoke and was incredibly athletic.

She went on to study multiple languages and graduated as a valedictorian.

Her interest in acting grew after she got a role as an extra in a independent movie in the area.

Acting became her main focus, even going as far as to present her parents with a five-year business plan while she was still a child.

Her goal was to become a popular actress.

Sydney’s first feature was a horror film called Along Came The Devil, and she went on to feature in many shows including 90210, Criminal Minds and Pretty Little Liars.

In 2018 she was given the leading role in Netflix special ‘Everything Sucks!’, where she played Emaline Addario.

Critics loved her performance and she gained huge recognition.

Sydney was then cast in the iconic role of Cassie Howard in Eurphoria in 2019.

Her Relationships: Sydney first met Jonathan in 2018, the couple were seen on multiple occasions

Early 2022, rumours began to spread that the couple were already engaged

On 2 March , it was announced that the couple were engaged and plan on getting married soon

Her Money: Her net worth is worth $4 million dollars (around £327 million) according to Bio Overview