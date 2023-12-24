Anyone but You: release date, plot, trailer and cast with Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone but You

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone but You is the latest rom-com coming to cinemas this holiday season. Starring Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney it has already been making waves after news of her on-screen chemistry with co-star Glen Powell, which has even led to rumours the pair are dating.

The film is inspired by none other than William Shakespeare and has been likened to How To Loose a Guy in 10 Days which starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what is Anyone but You about, is there a trailer and who stars alongside Sydney Sweeney? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Anyone but You about?

Here is the official plot for Anyone but You from Sony: "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

Is there a trailer for Anyone but You?

Yes, Sony released the trailer on October 19. Lasting just one minute, it teases the upcoming storyline with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. You can watch the trailer for Anyone but You below.

Who stars in Anyone but You?

Anyone but You follows Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as Bea and Ben who seem to be the perfect match. Other cast members include: Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Women's Health, Sweeney shared what it was like working with her co-star. She said: "Getting to work with Glen, I'll never forget this one... I hope the audience can actually feel the love and fun we all shared making this film. That's something I always feel from my favourite rom-coms-the joy and energy shared amongst the cast and crew, and I was lucky enough to experience that on this film."

Is Anyone but You based on a book?

The comedy is loosely based on the play, Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, with the characters Benedick and Beatrice being remodelled into modern day Bea and Ben.

What is the release date for Anyone but You?